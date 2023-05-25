KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Dontre (DJ) Miller
Haven High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, School Student of the Month, 4.0 GPA
High School Involvement: STUCO President, KAYS, FCA, Rise Up Reno, LifeSmarts, Debate, Baseball, Basketball
Fun Fact about Yourself: I played one on one with Dean Wade and Wayne Selden Jr.
Dream Job: ESPN Analyst
College & Major: Secondary Education
Future Plans: High School Administrator
