KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Eli Leck

Inman High School
Eli Leck
Eli Leck(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Scholars Curriculum Completer, Kansas Governor’s Scholar Recipient 2023, NHS member since Sophomore year, Valid Victorian.

High School Involvement: Class Vice President (Junior), Stucco President (Senior), NHS President (Senior), DARE role model (Senior), Track and Field 3 years, Scholars bowl 4 years, Forensics 1 year,

Fun Fact about Yourself: I owned a milk cow for 4 years from around 9 years old to early teens.

Dream Job: Chiropractor or a job in the field of Therapy

College & Major: McPherson College, Health Science

Future Plans: I plan to attend McPherson College for 4 years then move on into a Graduate School/Program in a more specialized field.

