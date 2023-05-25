KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emerson Smith
Winfield High School
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
- Principal’s Honors Roll (2019-2023)
- Kansas Governor’s Scholar
- Top Ten Percent
- Staff Choice Award 2021
- Athletic Letter in Soccer
High School Involvement:
- National Honors Society
- National Society of High School Scholars
- Yearbook Editor
- Link Crew Leader
- Interact Club Member
- Winfield Public Library Volunteer
- Student Council Representative
- HOSA
- Varsity Soccer
- Yearbook Staff
- Dance
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have a cat named Cottage Cheese!
Dream Job: Dermatologist
College & Major: Harding University and Chemistry
Future Plans: Attend Harding University in the fall of 2023; major in chemistry and minor in Medical Humanities and Preprofessional Health. I want to either be a PA for a dermatologist, or go to medical school and become a dermatologist
