KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emerson Smith

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

- Principal’s Honors Roll (2019-2023)

- Kansas Governor’s Scholar

- Top Ten Percent

- Staff Choice Award 2021

- Athletic Letter in Soccer

High School Involvement:

- National Honors Society

- National Society of High School Scholars

- Yearbook Editor

- Link Crew Leader

- Interact Club Member

- Winfield Public Library Volunteer

- Student Council Representative

- HOSA

- Varsity Soccer

- Yearbook Staff

- Dance

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have a cat named Cottage Cheese!

Dream Job: Dermatologist

College & Major: Harding University and Chemistry

Future Plans: Attend Harding University in the fall of 2023; major in chemistry and minor in Medical Humanities and Preprofessional Health. I want to either be a PA for a dermatologist, or go to medical school and become a dermatologist

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com