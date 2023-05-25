KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emily Durst
Moundridge High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Honor roll all four years, Top of my class through high school
High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Cheer, FCA, FCCLA, Pep Club, Play/musical
Fun Fact about Yourself: I do not like mash potatoes or eggs.
Dream Job: Work for a major sports team in marketing.
College & Major: Fort Hays State University, business marketing
Future Plans: I plan to attend Fort Hays State University and major in business marketing.
