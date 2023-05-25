KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Boese
Halstead High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: NCAA All-American Scholar, Valedictorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar
High School Involvement: Student Council, KAYS Club, Spanish Club, Volleyball, Softball, You Can, Yearbook, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, STAND, Principal’s Leadership Team, Student Athlete Leadership Team, Choir
Fun Fact about Yourself: My car’s name is Rhonda
Dream Job: Photographer
College & Major: Sterling College, elementary education
Future Plans: To attend Sterling College and major in elementary education
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com