KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Boese

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: NCAA All-American Scholar, Valedictorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar

High School Involvement: Student Council, KAYS Club, Spanish Club, Volleyball, Softball, You Can, Yearbook, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, STAND, Principal’s Leadership Team, Student Athlete Leadership Team, Choir

Fun Fact about Yourself: My car’s name is Rhonda

Dream Job: Photographer

College & Major: Sterling College, elementary education

Future Plans: To attend Sterling College and major in elementary education

