KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Ellsworth

Academic Honors & Awards: I am a member of the National Honors Society. I am a National Merit Commended Student. I made the first honor roll the past seven semesters. I have earned the Golden Eagle Academic Award (top 10% of the class) for the last three years. In the National History Day 2022 competition my partner and I placed second in regionals, second at state, and qualified for nationals. I am a Kansas Governor’s Scholar.

High School Involvement: I have been a member of my high school’s soccer team for 4 years. I am a member of the National Honors Society.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I can solve a Rubik’s cube.

Dream Job: I want to work on airplanes or in medical research.

College & Major: I am going to KU and I am studying mechanical engineering.

Future Plans: I either want to pursue aerospace or biomedical engineering. I plan to explore these fields in college.

