KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Simmons
Buhler High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: High Honors (fr.-sr.), NHS, Govenors Scholar
High School Involvement: dance (fr.-sr.), cheer (jr.-sr), colorguard (fr.-sr.), choir (fr.), band (fr.)
Fun Fact about Yourself: i’m a thrill-seeker
Dream Job: Biomedical Engineer
College & Major: Wichita State (Undecided Engineering)
Future Plans: travel
