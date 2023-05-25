KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Willesden

Hoisington High School
Emma Willesden
Emma Willesden(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll all semesters, Pillars Full-Tuition Academic Scholarship from Southwestern College, future Honors College student at Southwestern College

High School Involvement: Scholar’s Bowl, softball, tennis, KAY, NHS, Student Leadership

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love graphic design!

Dream Job: forensic psychologist

College & Major: Southwestern College; psychology

Future Plans: Graduate from Southwestern with a Bachelor’s in Psychology with a double minor in criminal justice and leadership, and then attend graduate school to get a Master’s in forensic psychology

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

Eli Leck
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Eli Leck
Brady Ollenburger
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Brady Ollenburger
Keeley Brewer
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Keeley Brewer
Danielle Erb
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Danielle Erb