KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Willesden
Hoisington High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll all semesters, Pillars Full-Tuition Academic Scholarship from Southwestern College, future Honors College student at Southwestern College
High School Involvement: Scholar’s Bowl, softball, tennis, KAY, NHS, Student Leadership
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love graphic design!
Dream Job: forensic psychologist
College & Major: Southwestern College; psychology
Future Plans: Graduate from Southwestern with a Bachelor’s in Psychology with a double minor in criminal justice and leadership, and then attend graduate school to get a Master’s in forensic psychology
