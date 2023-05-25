KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Willesden

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll all semesters, Pillars Full-Tuition Academic Scholarship from Southwestern College, future Honors College student at Southwestern College

High School Involvement: Scholar’s Bowl, softball, tennis, KAY, NHS, Student Leadership

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love graphic design!

Dream Job: forensic psychologist

College & Major: Southwestern College; psychology

Future Plans: Graduate from Southwestern with a Bachelor’s in Psychology with a double minor in criminal justice and leadership, and then attend graduate school to get a Master’s in forensic psychology

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com