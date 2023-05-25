KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Gavin Papacek

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Finalist, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Soccer, Track, NHS

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love being outside in the sun

Dream Job: Orthodontist

College & Major: Oklahoma, Pre-Med

Future Plans: To graduate from college and start a practice by the beach

