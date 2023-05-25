KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Gavin Papacek
Maize South High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Finalist, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Soccer, Track, NHS
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love being outside in the sun
Dream Job: Orthodontist
College & Major: Oklahoma, Pre-Med
Future Plans: To graduate from college and start a practice by the beach
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com