KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Grayson Elliott Walburn

Hays High School
Grayson Elliott Walburn
Grayson Elliott Walburn(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, 2023; Chancellor Scholar, University of Kansas; KWCH Top of the Class, 2023; Dane G. Hansen Scholar Award; Western Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, Grade 9, 10, 11, 12; Western Athletic Conference 4.0 Team , Grade 9, 10, 11, 12; National Honor Society, Grade 11, 12; Gold Honor Roll, Grade 9, 10, 11, 12.

High School Involvement: Football Grade 9, 10, 11, 12; Band 9, 10, 11; Swim Team Grade 9, 10; Track Grade 9, 10, 11, 12; Leadership Team Grade 11, 12; Future Medical Professionals Club Grade 11, 12; Hays Striders Track Club Grade 11, 12.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I’m currently teaching myself to play the guitar!

Dream Job: Orthopedic Surgeon

College & Major: University of Kansas, majoring in Behavioral Neuroscience (pre-med)

Future Plans: After my undergraduate degree and medical school, I’d like to have a surgical practice some place where the hunting and fishing are good.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

