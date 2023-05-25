KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hannah Million
Sedgwick High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
Cardinal Honor Roll, National Society of High School Scholars, National Speech and Debate Association Secretary, NSDA Community Service Award
High School Involvement:
Universal Dance Association All-American Team, SHS Dance Team Captain, SHS Forensics Co-Captain, theater, madrigals, and musical productions choreographer.
College & Major: Wichita State University, Mathematics Major
Future Plan: currently undecided
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com