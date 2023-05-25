KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hannah Million

Sedgwick High School
Hannah Million
Hannah Million(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

Cardinal Honor Roll, National Society of High School Scholars, National Speech and Debate Association Secretary, NSDA Community Service Award

High School Involvement:

Universal Dance Association All-American Team, SHS Dance Team Captain, SHS Forensics Co-Captain, theater, madrigals, and musical productions choreographer.

College & Major: Wichita State University, Mathematics Major

Future Plan: currently undecided

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

Jessa Lee
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jessa Lee
Sam Cusick
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sam Cusick
Randi Hoffman
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Randi Hoffman
Lauren Dolezal
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Lauren Dolezal