KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jackson Haslett

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, All A Honor Roll, top 10% of class, Rudd Scholarship, Clearwater Academic Awards: math, science, english, spanish, and art.

High School Involvement:

- football, basketball, track and field, C-Club, student council, Link Crew (for freshman orientation), National Honor Society, and Scholars Bowl

Fun Fact about Yourself: Can quote almost every line to “Step Brothers”

Dream Job: Anesthiologist

College & Major: Wichita State University and Pre-Nursing/Pre-Med

Future Plans: Attend WSU, major in nursing, and apply to post graduate school.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com