KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jacob Arnett
Arkansas City High School
May. 25, 2023
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, Graduating Summa Cum Laude
High School Involvement: Tennis, Trap, FFA, National Honors Society
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a member of the Kansas 4H Shooting team which will compete at the National 4H Shooting Sports Match this summer.
Dream Job: To work for the USDA Agricultural Research Service
College & Major: K-State; Chemical Engineering
Future Plans: After completing my BS in Chemical Engineering, I plan to pursue a master’s degree in Biochemical Engineering.
