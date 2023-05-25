KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jacob Arnett

Arkansas City High School
Jacob Arnett
Jacob Arnett(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, Graduating Summa Cum Laude

High School Involvement: Tennis, Trap, FFA, National Honors Society

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a member of the Kansas 4H Shooting team which will compete at the National 4H Shooting Sports Match this summer.

Dream Job: To work for the USDA Agricultural Research Service

College & Major: K-State; Chemical Engineering

Future Plans: After completing my BS in Chemical Engineering, I plan to pursue a master’s degree in Biochemical Engineering.

