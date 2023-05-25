KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jaidynn Fields
Wichita Northwest High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Student of the Month, Top 10%, anticipated Valedictorian of 2023, & Cheer Ambassador of Northwest High Athletic Council.
High School Involvement: Cheer, Track & Field, Grow Your Own Lawyer program (GYOL), and Youth Civil Leadership Institution program (YCLI)
Fun Fact about Yourself: I learned to become more spontaneous from always experiencing new adventures with my friends.
Dream Job: Criminal Prosecutor
College & Major: Newman University to study psychology
Future Plans: Plans to succeed academically and athletically through NewmanU in the hopes to later pursue law school.
