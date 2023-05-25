KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jarrett Smith

Lyons High School
Top of the Class
Top of the Class(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
Biography

Academic Honors and Awards: Forensics State Champion, Forensics 3rd place at State, Forensics National Qualifier, Band Section Leader for 2 years, Vocal section Leader for 1 year, Band Drum Major for 1 year, Class President for 1 year, Class Vice-President for one year, Stuco treasurer for 1 year.

High School Involvement: Tennis for 4 years, Forensics for 3 years, Debate for 1 year, Scholars Bowl for 3 years, Musical for 4 years, Play for 3 years, Band for 4 years, Lionaires for 3 years, Jazz band for 1 year.

Favorite Food: Cheesecake

Favorite Movie: The Devil Wears Prada

Favorite Singer: Conan Gray

Dream Job: Performer

Fun Fact about yourself: I get to go to the Era’s Tour!

College and Major: Sterling College, Music Education

Future Plans: Perform for 3-5 years then move on to teaching

