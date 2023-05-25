KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jase VanAmburg
Southeast of Saline High Shool
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Academic Honors and Awards: National Honor Society, 4.0 GPA, Silver Seal of Biliteracy, Trojan Choice Award.
High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Student Council President, Class President, Spanish Club President, National Honor Society.
Fun Fact: I can eat an entire no-bake cheesecake by myself in one sitting
Dream Job: Professional Skier
College & Major: the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs - Sports Management
Future Plans: I’m going to major in Sports Management at UCCS next year and explore the possibility of attending law school.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com