KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jax Cornejo
Wellington High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Junior Lion’s Award Winner, Suma Cum Laude, USTA Junior Male Sportsmanship Award Winner
High School Involvement: Tennis team, scholar’s bowl team, NHS member, Crusaders of the Stage member
Fun Fact about Yourself: I can whistle and hum at the same time.
Dream Job: Interior Designer
College & Major: Kansas University - Interior Architecture
Future Plans: Attending KU to become an interior designer.
