KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jax Cornejo

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Junior Lion’s Award Winner, Suma Cum Laude, USTA Junior Male Sportsmanship Award Winner

High School Involvement: Tennis team, scholar’s bowl team, NHS member, Crusaders of the Stage member

Fun Fact about Yourself: I can whistle and hum at the same time.

Dream Job: Interior Designer

College & Major: Kansas University - Interior Architecture

Future Plans: Attending KU to become an interior designer.

