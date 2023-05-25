KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jessa Lee
Rose Hill High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Member of NSHSS
High School Involvement: Member of FCA (4 years) and FBLA (1 year). I was in volleyball for 3 years, cross country for 1 year, basketball for 4 years, and track & field for 4 years.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to travel and see new places.
Dream Job: Athletic trainer for college or professional teams.
College & Major: Undecided
Future Plans: Attend college.
