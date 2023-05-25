KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Joseph C. Beery

Marion High School
Joseph C. Beery
Joseph C. Beery(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors and Awards: MHS 2023 Governors Scholar, Citizenship Award, MHS 2023 Valedictorian, High Honor Roll, MHS National Honor Society Treasurer

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Basketball, Scholars Bowl, FBLA, FCA, Track and Field, NHS

Fun Fact About Me: I am an asthmatic cross country runner.

Dream Job: Working on the Helion Fusion Reactor

College and Major: Kansas State University for Mechanical Engineering and an MBA.

Future Plans: Designing generators in the energy production industry.

