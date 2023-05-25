KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Josey Austin

Medicine Lodge High School
Josey Austin
Josey Austin(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:  Freshman Year - Principal’s Honor Roll Sophomore Year -Principal’s Honor Roll Junior Year - Principal’s Honor Roll Senior Year - Principal’s Honor Roll

Valedictorian and Senior Class President Youth Civic Leadership Institute 2022

  • Science Club (9,10,11,12)
  • Student Council - Treasurer (10)
  • National Honor Society (10,11, 12)  - President (11)
  • Future Farmers of America (11, 12) - Vice President (12)
  • M-Club (9, 10, 11, 12)
  • Cross Country (10, 11, 12)
  • Cheerleading (9, 10, 11, 12)
  • Track (9, 10, 11, 12)
  • Swim Team (2017-2023)
  • CH Dance Productions Competitive Dance Team (2015-2020)
  • Senior Class President 2022-2023
  • School Play 2022

I have never been allowed to have any pets expect for fish and I want to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

Veterinarian

I will be attending Oklahoma State University and majoring in Animal Science Pre-Vet

I will hopefully complete vet school at OSU as well, then move back to a rural community for work!

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

Jace Isaac Watson
KWCH Top of the Class - Jace Isaac Watson
Collin Wyant
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Collin Wyant
Emily Durst
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emily Durst
Reid Schuckman
KWCH Top of the Class - Reid Schuckman