KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Josey Austin
Medicine Lodge High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Biography: Freshman Year - Principal’s Honor Roll Sophomore Year -Principal’s Honor Roll Junior Year - Principal’s Honor Roll Senior Year - Principal’s Honor Roll
Valedictorian and Senior Class President Youth Civic Leadership Institute 2022
- Science Club (9,10,11,12)
- Student Council - Treasurer (10)
- National Honor Society (10,11, 12) - President (11)
- Future Farmers of America (11, 12) - Vice President (12)
- M-Club (9, 10, 11, 12)
- Cross Country (10, 11, 12)
- Cheerleading (9, 10, 11, 12)
- Track (9, 10, 11, 12)
- Swim Team (2017-2023)
- CH Dance Productions Competitive Dance Team (2015-2020)
- Senior Class President 2022-2023
- School Play 2022
I have never been allowed to have any pets expect for fish and I want to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
Veterinarian
I will be attending Oklahoma State University and majoring in Animal Science Pre-Vet
I will hopefully complete vet school at OSU as well, then move back to a rural community for work!
