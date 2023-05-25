KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Josey Austin

Biography: Freshman Year - Principal’s Honor Roll Sophomore Year -Principal’s Honor Roll Junior Year - Principal’s Honor Roll Senior Year - Principal’s Honor Roll

Valedictorian and Senior Class President Youth Civic Leadership Institute 2022

Science Club (9,10,11,12)

Student Council - Treasurer (10)

National Honor Society (10,11, 12) - President (11)

Future Farmers of America (11, 12) - Vice President (12)

M-Club (9, 10, 11, 12)

Cross Country (10, 11, 12)

Cheerleading (9, 10, 11, 12)

Track (9, 10, 11, 12)

Swim Team (2017-2023)

CH Dance Productions Competitive Dance Team (2015-2020)

Senior Class President 2022-2023

School Play 2022

I have never been allowed to have any pets expect for fish and I want to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

Veterinarian

I will be attending Oklahoma State University and majoring in Animal Science Pre-Vet

I will hopefully complete vet school at OSU as well, then move back to a rural community for work!

