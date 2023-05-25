KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Justin Nickel

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

• Student of the week (3/6/23-3/13/23)

• Highest Honor Roll all of high school (Received academic letters all of high school) • Pratt Community College Automotive Contest 1st place Parts Identification and 1st place Mechanical Knowledge Test 2023 • FFA Ag Mechanics contest 1st place in 2021 & 6th place in 2022 & 1st place 2023 • FFA Grain Production SAE 1st place District & State Finalist 2022 • 4.0 cumulative GPA

High School Involvement:

• Student Council (Vice-President one year) 4 years total • FFA (President 1 year and Secretary 1 year) 4 years total • Senior class Vice-President 2 years • High school Choir 2 years

Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy working in the shop.

Dream Job: Farming

College & Major: Hutchinson Community College majoring in Ag Diesel Mechanics

Future Plans: After college, I’m planning to come back home and work on the family farm with my father.

