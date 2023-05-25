KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Katelyn Koester

Conway Springs High School
Katelyn Koester
Katelyn Koester(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Vintage Bank Scholar 4 years, Volleyball League Honorable Mention 1 year, High School Heisman Winner, President’s Honor Roll, Governor’s Scholars Award

High School Involvement: Student Council 4 years, National Honor Society 2 years, Pep Club 4 years, Volleyball 4 years, Basketball 4 years, Track 4 years, Powerlifting 1 year, Band 2 years, Steering Committee 1 year

Fun Fact about Yourself: I could eat pancakes every day and never get tired of them

Dream Job: Be an oncology pharmacist

College & Major: The University of Kansas and majoring in Pharmacy

Future Plans: To become a Pharmacist, obtain my dream job and help people feel better and improve their health.

