KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Katherine Classen

Liberal High School
Katherine Classen
Katherine Classen
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Academic Honors & Awards - National Honor Society member (3 years), Scholar Athlete (3 years), All WAC Academic Athlete (3 years), 4.0 GPA, Kansas Governor Scholar, Kansas Scholar, Anticipated Valedictorian

High School Involvement - Tennis (Sr. Captain), Drama Club (Historian), Band (Sr. Drum Captain), FCA (Student Leader), Basketball, Chess Club, Model UN, Jr. Lions Club, Competitive Speech & Drama, Dorothy Program, Member of First Southern Baptist Church

Fun fact about myself - I am a four-time International Pancake Day pancake flipping champion.

Dream Job - Writer and Public Speaker

College and major - Tabor College; Math

Future Plans - Change the world. I will go wherever God leads me.

