KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Keala Wilson
Ell-Saline High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: A Honor Roll
High School Involvement: FCA, NHS President, STUCO President, class president
Fun Fact about Yourself: love to play beach volleyball
Dream Job: Oklahoma University volleyball coach
College & Major: Seward County Community College to major in Education or Business
Future Plans: To become a high school business teacher and to hopefully coach volleyball
