KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Keeley Brewer

Hillsboro High School
Keeley Brewer
Keeley Brewer(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: 2021 Emporia State University Team Algebra Mathematics Champion, Honor Role 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and Government Proposal Selected by Hillsboro City Council 2023.

High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Leo’s Club, Going Adventurous Places Club, FFA, United For Christ, Scholar’s Bowl, Volleyball, Basketball (filming), Softball, Spring play, South Cottonwood 4-H Club, and Parkview Mennonite Brethren Youth Group.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I once held a baby shark.

Dream Job: Pharmacist at a Hospital

College & Major: Attending Tabor College to major in Biochemistry

Future Plans: After graduating from Tabor, I plan to apply to the University of Kansas -- School of Pharmacy

