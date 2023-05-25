KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Keeley Brewer
Hillsboro High School
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: 2021 Emporia State University Team Algebra Mathematics Champion, Honor Role 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and Government Proposal Selected by Hillsboro City Council 2023.
High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Leo’s Club, Going Adventurous Places Club, FFA, United For Christ, Scholar’s Bowl, Volleyball, Basketball (filming), Softball, Spring play, South Cottonwood 4-H Club, and Parkview Mennonite Brethren Youth Group.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I once held a baby shark.
Dream Job: Pharmacist at a Hospital
College & Major: Attending Tabor College to major in Biochemistry
Future Plans: After graduating from Tabor, I plan to apply to the University of Kansas -- School of Pharmacy
