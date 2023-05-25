KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Kyla Metro

Central Plains High School
Kyla Metro
Kyla Metro(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Biography:

Awards: Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, KTCA All-State Tennis- 3 years, Tennis All-State Academic-3 years, Class Valedictorian, Student of the Month, KSHSAA True Blue Student of the Week, placed all four years at state tennis, 1A Division ll Basketball State Champions 2021 and 2022

High School Involvement: Tennis, Basketball, National Honor Society, FCCLA, Oilers Athletic Club

Fun Fact about yourself: I read three Harry Potter books on the way to Florida for vacation.

Dream Job: Interior Designer

College and Major: Bethany College and Elementary Education.

Future Plans: I will be attending Bethany College while playing tennis there also.

