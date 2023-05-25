KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Kyndel Dixon

Biography

Honors and Awards- #1 class rank, Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Cheer Letterman, Band Letterman,Student Council Letterman, Academics Letterman, NHS Letterman, State Honor Band Alternate, English III Honors Student of the year, Orange and Black Classic All Academic award,

High School Involvement- National Honors Society, Cosmic Crayon, Student Environment, Student Council

❏ Executive President

❏ Class Vice President

❏ Class Representative

Cheerleading

❏ Co-Captain

Marching & Pep Band, Kmea Honor Band,

Concert Band

Fun Fact- I have modeled twice.

Dream Job- Bakery Owner

College & Major- Colby Community College, business management

Future Plans- Get an associates degree in Business Management then work on opening my own business.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com