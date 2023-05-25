KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Lauren Dolezal
Smoky Valley High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: 2021-22 USD 400 Citizenship Award, 2023 All-State Band Member
High School Involvement: National Honor Society President; Student Council President; Drama Club President; KAY Club Officer; Member of SVHS Dance Team, Band, Jazz Band, Madrigal Choir, Concert Choir, Orchestra; Pep Club Member; Performs in SVHS Theater; Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers; Bethany College Band Member
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have two 3-legged cats.
Dream Job: actress
College & Major: the University of Kansas, Biology with a Pre-MED track
Future Plans: attend MED school to become a doctor.
