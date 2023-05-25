KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Lucy Haller

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society Scholarship award winner and National Semifinalist, EW Nath Scholarship (Butler County 4-H), Chick Fil A Leadership Scholarship, Academic Honor Roll (4.0)- 4 Years, Athletic All- Academic Team, and Math Relays State Place.

High School Involvement: Involvement in Student Council (Student Body > President), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Student Leader), National Honors Society, Riser Choir such as Acapella Riser Choir (Section Leader), Show choir such as Celebration and Madrigals (Dance Captain), Piano, and Athletics such as Varsity Softball (Team Captain), Varsity Basketball, and Powerlifting.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have been in 4-H for 11 years of my life.

