KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Macy Jo Boese

Burrton High School
Macy Boese
Macy Boese(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

Journalism/Yearbook for the last 3 years – Regional Awards/State Awards (Cutline Writing, Yearbook Sports, Digital Illustration); Burrton High School Student of the Month; Honor Roll 2019 – current, National Honor Society - 2 years

High School Involvement:

KAYS officer, FFA, Softball, Volleyball - Co-Captain, Track, Journalism, Yearbook, Harvey County 4H Ambassador; Hesston 4H Club President, 4H Junior Leader, Leadership Conference 4H, CIA - Citizens in Action 4H, Editor of High School Newspaper – Burrton Chargers Courier, 4H Camp Counselor – Rock Springs, Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer for the last 2 years throughout all the blood drives, Raised/Organized Homeless shelter funds of $1,100, Organized/Collected Food for Burrton Food Pantry, Collected toys for Toys for Tots

Fun Fact about Yourself:  My favorite pet is my dog May and I like working and training dogs.

Dream Job: Working as a County Extension Agent, 4-H & Human Development

College & Major: Butler County Community College – Early Childhood Education/Agriculture and then Kansas State University

Future Plans:  Graduate from Butler County Community College and Kansas State University. Plan to live and participate with my community and work in Kansas after I graduate.

