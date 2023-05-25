KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Madison Zimmerman
Belle Plaine High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Golden Honor roll, HOBY member, National Honor Society, Wichita State University Shocker Honor Scholar
High School Involvement: Student council, National Honor Society, Art Club, Letterman’s Club, Future Farmers of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America
Fun Fact about Yourself:
Dream Job: Elementary Teacher
College & Major: Emporia State University, Elementary Education
Future Plans: Earn a degree in teaching so I can come back and teach elementary aged students near my hometown.
