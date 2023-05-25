KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Makenzie Buyno

Wichita Heights High School
Makenzie Buyno
Makenzie Buyno(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academics and awards: Honor roll all four years, first team all academic- wrestling

High school involvement: I am apart of the wrestling team, soccer team, and the track team at Wichita heights. I am also in student council and apart of the super intendents student council. My dream job would probably be a nurse anesthetist, but I also have a passion for fitness and being a personal coach would be awesome. I am looking to attend Butler community college to start off my college career and I intend on majoring in nursing. After Butler I will transfer to a four year to obtain my BSN. After this I want to travel and eventually go to CRNA school to become a nurse anesthetist.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

Andrew Le
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Andrew Le
Kyndel Dixon
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Kyndel Dixon
Jackson Haslett
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jackson Haslett
Jax Cornejo
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jax Cornejo
Sai Satvik Kolla
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sai Satvik Kolla