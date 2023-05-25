KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Makenzie Buyno

Biography:

Academics and awards: Honor roll all four years, first team all academic- wrestling

High school involvement: I am apart of the wrestling team, soccer team, and the track team at Wichita heights. I am also in student council and apart of the super intendents student council. My dream job would probably be a nurse anesthetist, but I also have a passion for fitness and being a personal coach would be awesome. I am looking to attend Butler community college to start off my college career and I intend on majoring in nursing. After Butler I will transfer to a four year to obtain my BSN. After this I want to travel and eventually go to CRNA school to become a nurse anesthetist.

