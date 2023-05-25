KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Michael Johnson

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governor Scholars Recipient, Homecoming King and multiple time state medalist in Track and Cross Country

High School Involvement: Track, Wrestling, Student Council, National Honors Society, and Cross Country

Fun Fact about Yourself: I’ve been to all 50 states

Dream Job: CPA, CFO, or President of the US

College & Major: Accounting at K-State

Future Plans: Go to college, get a job, own a company or two, become President

