KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Michael Johnson
Augusta High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governor Scholars Recipient, Homecoming King and multiple time state medalist in Track and Cross Country
High School Involvement: Track, Wrestling, Student Council, National Honors Society, and Cross Country
Fun Fact about Yourself: I’ve been to all 50 states
Dream Job: CPA, CFO, or President of the US
College & Major: Accounting at K-State
Future Plans: Go to college, get a job, own a company or two, become President
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com