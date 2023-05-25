KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Morgan Urwiller

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Highest Honor Roll (4 years)

High School Involvement: Cheer, Student Council, Scholars Bowl

Fun Fact about Yourself: I think everyone needs to learn how to swing dance

Dream Job: High school Bible Teacher

College & Major: Sterling College, Biblical Studies

Future Plans: Cheer at Sterling College and major in Biblical Studies

