KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Morgan Urwiller
Central Christian High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Highest Honor Roll (4 years)
High School Involvement: Cheer, Student Council, Scholars Bowl
Fun Fact about Yourself: I think everyone needs to learn how to swing dance
Dream Job: High school Bible Teacher
College & Major: Sterling College, Biblical Studies
Future Plans: Cheer at Sterling College and major in Biblical Studies
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com