KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Nicole Moussa

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

Most Outstanding Student Awards in:

9th Grade: Literature Humanities and Geography

10th Grade: Chemistry, American Literature, World History, and Spanish 3

11th Grade: AP Human Geography

Other Honors:

School Spirit Award

AAPPL Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

AP Scholar

Most Outstanding Junior Girl

Timothy O’Shaugnessy Scholar

High School Involvement:

Clubs:

Renaissance Club: A course dedicated to leadership, increasing school spirit, and creating an enjoyable atmosphere at school. Represented school at a national conference. (9th-12th Grade)

Global Affairs Club: Educated students on global issues and participated in fundraisers for Global Brigade ($300) and Haitian Health Foundation ($270). (10th-12th Grade)

Girl Talk: Mentor middle school girls in the areas of relationships, mental health, self-advocacy, social struggles, and leadership. (11th-12th Grade)

Blue Fan Group: Founder of Blue Fan Group which is a club created to increase school spirit and enlarge student participation at school events. (11th Grade)

Prom Committee: Thoroughly planned prom through choosing a venue, decorating, fundraising, planning an after prom, and advertising. (11th Grade)

Student Government:

Student Body President: 12th Grade

Class President: 10th Grade

Class Representative: 9th and 11th Grade

Sports:

Varsity Volleyball (11th and 12th Grade)

Junior Varsity Volleyball (9th and 10th Grade)

Varsity Soccer (9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Grade)

Service:

National Honors Society Blood Drive: Organized and volunteered blood drives with the American Red Cross. (11th and 12th Grade) Food Drive: Spearheaded the organization of multiple food drives for the Kansas Food Bank. (10th and 12th Grade) Angel Tree: Volunteered for Salvation Army helping to collect gifts for children during the Holidays. (11th and 12th Grade)



o Community Service:

§ American Heart Association: Organization ambassador responsible for heart health education, service events, and fundraising for national organization.

§ Wichita Nephrology Group: Volunteered in technology support and created a review system for patients during Covid.

§ School Ambassador: Give new student tours, organize and set up the school during summers, and clean up after large school events.

Language:

AAPPL Seal of Biliteracy

Spanish Club: Expanding knowledge of the Spanish language and culture.

Proficient in Arabic

More About Me:

Fun Fact about Yourself: My family is from Syria, so my culture is a huge part of my life! My parents speak Arabic at home, and we enjoy arabic cuisine most nights!

Dream Job: My dream job is becoming a physician. It has always shocked me the way that even the most brilliant providers can become desensitized to the suffering of their patients. Sometimes physicians can forget the impact of their words on a patient’s life. I want to be a doctor that creates change in the system. My dream is to be able to empathize with a patient, while using my analytical skills and knowledge to help them.

College & Major: I am undecided on my college as of now. My top two choices are The University of Tulsa and Loyola Chicago! I plan to major in biology and minor in Spanish!

Future Plans: I plan to attend medical school after college! In the future I hope to be a physician so that I can give back to the community that has helped me so much!

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com