KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Piper Eckhart

Sunrise Christian Academy
Piper Eckhart
Piper Eckhart(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

SCA Chemistry Student of the Year 2021-2022

NSDA Academic All-American

Oklahoma State McKnight Scholarship (Awarded for leadership)

High School Involvement: Volleyball (4 years), Theater: Onstage and Backstage (4 years), Debate (4 years), Forensics (4 years), Orchestra (4 years), Drumline (4 years), LifeSmarts (3 years), Model UN (4 years), Mock Trial (2 years), National Honor Society President (2022-2023)

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was named after a plane.

Dream Job: Stay-at-Home Mom

College & Major: Chemical Engineering at Oklahoma State University

Future Plans: I plan to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After working for a few years, I want to be able to start a family and raise my children.

