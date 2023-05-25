KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Piper Eckhart

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

SCA Chemistry Student of the Year 2021-2022

NSDA Academic All-American

Oklahoma State McKnight Scholarship (Awarded for leadership)

High School Involvement: Volleyball (4 years), Theater: Onstage and Backstage (4 years), Debate (4 years), Forensics (4 years), Orchestra (4 years), Drumline (4 years), LifeSmarts (3 years), Model UN (4 years), Mock Trial (2 years), National Honor Society President (2022-2023)

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was named after a plane.

Dream Job: Stay-at-Home Mom

College & Major: Chemical Engineering at Oklahoma State University

Future Plans: I plan to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After working for a few years, I want to be able to start a family and raise my children.

