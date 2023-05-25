KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Randi Hoffman
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
Name of Award
Type of Honor or Award
Date Received
Description of the Honor or Award
Roll of Excellence
Academic
2019-2023
Honored for having a 4.0 GPA or higher every semester of highschool.
National Honor Society Induction
Academic
4/20/2021
Skyline Chapter of the National Honor Society based on scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Kansas Governor’s Scholar Awards Program
Academic
2023
An award earned for ranking in the top 1% of my senior class.
4th Place 1A KSHAA State Volleyball Tournament
Athletic
10/31/2020
Played as a DS in the KSHAA State Tournament
Heart of the Plains All League Volleyball Team
Athletic
11/03/2022
Chosen for the All-League Volleyball team as 1 of the 12 players chosen based on athletic performance, leadership and sportsmanship.
2nd Place 1A/2A KSHAA State Gameday Competition
Athletic
2020
The Skyline High School cheer team competed in a routine against other teams in our division and received 2nd place.
3rd Place 2A KSHAA State Gameday Competition
Athletic
2021
The Skyline High School cheer team competed in a routine against other teams in our division and received 3rd place.
2nd Place 1A KSHAA State Gameday Competition
Athletic
2022
The Skyline High School cheer team competed in a routine against other teams in our division and received 3rd place.
I rating at State Music Festival
Artistic
05/01/2022
Received a I Rating at State level for brass quintet
2A State Powerlifting 3rd place as an individual
Athletic
03/26/2022
Placed 3rd overall in my weight class at the State powerlifting meet.
2nd Place 1A State Powerlifting 148lb. Weight class.
Athletic
3/25/2023
Placed 2nd as an individual overall in my weight class and set a womens 148lb bench press record.
High School Involvement:
Name of Activity
Dates of Activity
Special Accomplishments and Leadership Positions
Volleyball
8/15/2019-10/22/2022
Team Captain, HOPL all-league team 2 years in a row, 4th place KS 1A state tournament 2021, KVA all-state academic award, and All-Academic 1st state team, DS/Libero
Band
8/15/2019-current
Trumpet player, 1st chair trumpet
Cheerleading
4/10/2019-current
2nd Place 1A State Gameday Competition 2020, 3rd Place 2A State Gameday Competition 2021, 2nd Place 1A State Gameday Competition 2022
Track and Field
3/1/2022-current
Participates in shot put, discus, and javelin.
National Honors Society
4/19/2021-current
Member
IMPACT Club Volleyball
11/3/2020-2/20/2022
DS/Libero
Powerlifting
8/15/2019-current
3rd as an individual 2A state competition 2022.
Math Relays
6/14/2019
Member of Freshman/Sophomore team
Academic Olympiads
2/24/2020 and 2/24/2022
Member of Skyline Team
Class Office/Student Government
2021-2022 school year and 2022-2023 school year
2021-2022 Junior Class Vice-President, 2022-2023 Senior Class Secretary
SW KMEA Honor Band
12/3/2022
7th chair trumpet
Youth Core Mentoring
8/15/2019-current
Each mentor is paired with a grade school mentee who is considered at-risk. The pair meets weekly.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I really like to spend time outdoors. Watersports and kayaking are some of my favorite activities.
Dream Job: Physical Therapist (I would most enjoy working with kids and sports injuries)
College & Major: Wichita State University Exercise Science
Future Plans: I would like to become a physical therapist and move back to Pratt or a surrounding area to pursue my career.
