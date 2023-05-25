KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Randi Hoffman

Randi Hoffman
Randi Hoffman(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

Name of Award

Type of Honor or Award

Date Received

Description of the Honor or Award

Roll of Excellence

Academic

2019-2023

Honored for having a 4.0 GPA or higher every semester of highschool.

National Honor Society Induction

Academic

4/20/2021

Skyline Chapter of the National Honor Society based on scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Kansas Governor’s Scholar Awards Program

Academic

2023

An award earned for ranking in the top 1% of my senior class.

4th Place 1A KSHAA State Volleyball Tournament

Athletic

10/31/2020

Played as a DS in the KSHAA State Tournament

Heart of the Plains All League Volleyball Team

Athletic

11/03/2022

Chosen for the All-League Volleyball team as 1 of the 12 players chosen based on athletic performance, leadership and sportsmanship.

2nd Place 1A/2A KSHAA State Gameday Competition

Athletic

2020

The Skyline High School cheer team competed in a routine against other teams in our division and received 2nd place.

3rd Place 2A KSHAA State Gameday Competition

Athletic

2021

The Skyline High School cheer team competed in a routine against other teams in our division and received 3rd place.

2nd Place 1A KSHAA State Gameday Competition

Athletic

2022

The Skyline High School cheer team competed in a routine against other teams in our division and received 3rd place.

I rating at State Music Festival

Artistic

05/01/2022

Received a I Rating at State level for brass quintet

2A State Powerlifting 3rd place as an individual

Athletic

03/26/2022

Placed 3rd overall in my weight class at the State powerlifting meet.

2nd Place 1A State Powerlifting 148lb. Weight class.

Athletic

3/25/2023

Placed 2nd as an individual overall in my weight class and set a womens 148lb bench press record.

High School Involvement:

Name of Activity

Dates of Activity

Special Accomplishments and Leadership Positions

Volleyball

8/15/2019-10/22/2022

Team Captain, HOPL all-league team 2 years in a row, 4th place KS 1A state tournament 2021, KVA all-state academic award, and All-Academic 1st state team,  DS/Libero

Band

8/15/2019-current

Trumpet player, 1st chair trumpet

Cheerleading

4/10/2019-current

2nd Place 1A State Gameday Competition 2020, 3rd Place 2A State Gameday Competition 2021, 2nd Place 1A State Gameday Competition 2022

Track and Field

3/1/2022-current

Participates in shot put, discus, and javelin.

National Honors Society

4/19/2021-current

Member

IMPACT Club Volleyball

11/3/2020-2/20/2022

DS/Libero

Powerlifting

8/15/2019-current

3rd as an individual 2A state competition 2022.

Math Relays

6/14/2019

Member of Freshman/Sophomore team

Academic Olympiads

2/24/2020 and 2/24/2022

Member of Skyline Team

Class Office/Student Government

2021-2022 school year and 2022-2023 school year

2021-2022 Junior Class Vice-President, 2022-2023 Senior Class Secretary

SW KMEA Honor Band

12/3/2022

7th chair trumpet

Youth Core Mentoring

8/15/2019-current

Each mentor is paired with a grade school mentee who is considered at-risk. The pair meets weekly.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I really like to spend time outdoors. Watersports and kayaking are some of my favorite activities.

Dream Job: Physical Therapist (I would most enjoy working with kids and sports injuries)

College & Major: Wichita State University Exercise Science

Future Plans: I would like to become a physical therapist and move back to Pratt or a surrounding area to pursue my career.

