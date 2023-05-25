KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Ray’chel Hickman

Northeast Magnet High School
Ray’chel Hickman
Ray’chel Hickman(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Biomedical magnet Certificate, Valedictorian,

High School Involvement: Student Council President, National Honors Society Representative.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I’m in the Kansas Army National Guard.

Dream Job: Officer in the United States Army

College & Major: Wichita State University, Forensic Science

Future Plans: Continue my education at Wichita State, while taking part in the ROTC program. After completing my degree, I plan to go to Officer School with the United States Army.

