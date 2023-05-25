KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Ryan Kuckelman
Macksville High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Superintendent’s Honor Roll, National Honors Society
High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Track & Field, Kay’s Club, Scholars Bowl, School Play
Fun Fact about Yourself: I took piano lessons as a kid.
Dream Job: Sports Marketer
College & Major: Kansas State University- Marketing
Future Plans: I plan to get my degree in marketing from Kansas State University, and then hopefully pursue a career as a sports marketer.
