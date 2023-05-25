KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Ryan Kuckelman

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Superintendent’s Honor Roll, National Honors Society

High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Track & Field, Kay’s Club, Scholars Bowl, School Play

Fun Fact about Yourself: I took piano lessons as a kid.

Dream Job: Sports Marketer

College & Major: Kansas State University- Marketing

Future Plans: I plan to get my degree in marketing from Kansas State University, and then hopefully pursue a career as a sports marketer.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com