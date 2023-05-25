KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Ryan Ruggiero

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, Eagle Scout, All-state Jazz - alto saxophone - 3,4, Honorable mention all-league football and baseball

High School Involvement: Football - 1,2,3,4 (Captain Senior year), Basketball - 1,2, Baseball - 1,2,3,4 (Captain Senior year), SALT - Student Activities Leadership Team, Principal’s Council, National Honor Society (Treasurer)

Fun Fact about Yourself: I play saxophone

Dream Job: Personal trainer and nutritionist

College & Major: Hutchinson Community College - Accounting

Future Plans: Play baseball and saxophone at Hutchinson Community College, then on to a 4 year college.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com