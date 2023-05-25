KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Ryan Ruggiero
Newton High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, Eagle Scout, All-state Jazz - alto saxophone - 3,4, Honorable mention all-league football and baseball
High School Involvement: Football - 1,2,3,4 (Captain Senior year), Basketball - 1,2, Baseball - 1,2,3,4 (Captain Senior year), SALT - Student Activities Leadership Team, Principal’s Council, National Honor Society (Treasurer)
Fun Fact about Yourself: I play saxophone
Dream Job: Personal trainer and nutritionist
College & Major: Hutchinson Community College - Accounting
Future Plans: Play baseball and saxophone at Hutchinson Community College, then on to a 4 year college.
