KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sam Cusick

Salina Central High School
Sam Cusick
Sam Cusick(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Biography:

Academic Honors and Awards: All-State Jazz Band first chair tenor saxophone, Dane Hansen scholarship

High School Involvement: Drumline captain, jazz combo leader, NHS secretary

Fun fact about myself: My spirit animal would be a cat. Or my favorite animals are cats.

Dream Job: Broadway Pit Orchestra Woodwind Player

College and Major: KU - Music performance or education

Future Plans: Go to NYU, then play on Broadway

