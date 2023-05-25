KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sam Cusick

Biography:

Academic Honors and Awards: All-State Jazz Band first chair tenor saxophone, Dane Hansen scholarship

High School Involvement: Drumline captain, jazz combo leader, NHS secretary

Fun fact about myself: My spirit animal would be a cat. Or my favorite animals are cats.

Dream Job: Broadway Pit Orchestra Woodwind Player

College and Major: KU - Music performance or education

Future Plans: Go to NYU, then play on Broadway

