KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sara Vulgamore
Campus High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, 4.6 GPA.
High School Involvement: International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, National Honor Society, Knitting Club, Environmental Club, and Girls Golf.
Fun Fact about Yourself:
Dream Job: Geothermal Engineer
College & Major: Kansas State University, Environmental Engineering.
Future Plans: I want to move to a coast and work with energy sources.
