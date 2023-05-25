KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Savannah Weidler

Andover Central High School
Savannah Weidler
Savannah Weidler(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: National Merrit Commendation, AP Scholar Award, Andover Central Academic Hall of Fame, Class Rank 1/207 (Unweighted), Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Academic All-Star, and Vice President of NHS

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Basketball, Band, National Honor Society, Kids4Kids Club (VP), Tri-M Musical Honor Society (President), Spanish Honor Society, Volleyball, Student Council, and Choir

Fun Fact about Yourself: I know all the lyrics to Hamilton

Dream Job: Researcher at the Sloth Research Institute of Costa Rica

College & Major: University of Arkansas, Undecided

Future Plans: Study abroad in college, get a graduate degree, and travel as much as possible

