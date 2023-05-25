KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Shaylie White

Valley Center High School
Shaylie White
Shaylie White(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors and Awards: Academic Letter of Achievement, 4.0 GPA, VCHS healthcare pathway course completion

High School Involvement: Dance Team Captain, Theatre, Theatre Leadership Committee, Student Director: Senior Directed One Acts 2023, Madrigals Choir + Section Leader

Fun Fact: My favorite childhood pastime was reading my father’s medical dictionary from his time in nursing school.

Dream Job: Doctor

College and Major: Kansas State University for Human Health Biology

Future Plans: Obtain an undergraduate degree in Biology from Kansas State. I am involved in the honors college and would also like to complete a minor in Spanish and Leadership. I plan to attend KU Medical School afterwards to obtain my Medical Doctor degree and enter a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

