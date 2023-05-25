KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Shaylie White
Valley Center High School
Biography:
Academic Honors and Awards: Academic Letter of Achievement, 4.0 GPA, VCHS healthcare pathway course completion
High School Involvement: Dance Team Captain, Theatre, Theatre Leadership Committee, Student Director: Senior Directed One Acts 2023, Madrigals Choir + Section Leader
Fun Fact: My favorite childhood pastime was reading my father’s medical dictionary from his time in nursing school.
Dream Job: Doctor
College and Major: Kansas State University for Human Health Biology
Future Plans: Obtain an undergraduate degree in Biology from Kansas State. I am involved in the honors college and would also like to complete a minor in Spanish and Leadership. I plan to attend KU Medical School afterwards to obtain my Medical Doctor degree and enter a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
