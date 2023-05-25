KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sidney Swingle
Attica High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Top Scholar, superintendent honor roll, National Honor Society, KVA academic first-team
High School Involvement: volleyball, basketball, track and field, cheer, NHS, scholars bowl, prepare to launch, student council
Fun Fact about Yourself: Summer is my favorite season.
Dream Job: Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
College & Major: Pittsburg State University
Future Plans: I plan on attending Pittsburg State University in the fall, majoring in health science. My goal is to obtain my nursing degree and follow with my major to become an APRN, specializing in pediatrics.
