KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sidney Swingle

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Top Scholar, superintendent honor roll, National Honor Society, KVA academic first-team

High School Involvement: volleyball, basketball, track and field, cheer, NHS, scholars bowl, prepare to launch, student council

Fun Fact about Yourself: Summer is my favorite season.

Dream Job: Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

College & Major: Pittsburg State University

Future Plans: I plan on attending Pittsburg State University in the fall, majoring in health science. My goal is to obtain my nursing degree and follow with my major to become an APRN, specializing in pediatrics.

