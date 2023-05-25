KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sophia England
Pretty Prairie High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Four years of a 4.0 GPA, National Honor Society
High School Involvement: Four years of forensics, four years of cross country, four years of musical theater, four years of scholar’s bowl, four years of band, four years of choir, two years of track
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am the proud trainer of a clydesdale named Naomi
Dream Job: School social worker/ forensics coach or equine assisted therapist
College & Major: Bethel College; Social Work
Future Plans: To obtain both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work as well as whatever else I may need in pursuit of my career.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com