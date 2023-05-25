KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sukesh Kamesh
Kingman High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
National Merit Finalist
United State Senate Youth Program Class of 2023
2021 KSHSAA 3A State Impromptu Speaking Champion
2022 KSHSAA 3A State Extemporaneous Speaking Champion
2022 KSHSAA 3A State Scholar’s Bowl Qualifier
High School Involvement:
FBLA, 4-H, Tennis, Scholar’s Bowl, Forensics
Fun Fact about Yourself:
I went to the Scripps National Spelling Bee twice in 2018 and 2019!
Dream Job: Doctor
College & Major: Undecided, I will update you when I figure this out.
Future Plans:
I would like to become a physician and return to a rural area to serve.
