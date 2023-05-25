KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sukesh Kamesh

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

National Merit Finalist

United State Senate Youth Program Class of 2023

2021 KSHSAA 3A State Impromptu Speaking Champion

2022 KSHSAA 3A State Extemporaneous Speaking Champion

2022 KSHSAA 3A State Scholar’s Bowl Qualifier

High School Involvement:

FBLA, 4-H, Tennis, Scholar’s Bowl, Forensics

Fun Fact about Yourself:

I went to the Scripps National Spelling Bee twice in 2018 and 2019!

Dream Job: Doctor

College & Major: Undecided, I will update you when I figure this out.

Future Plans:

I would like to become a physician and return to a rural area to serve.

