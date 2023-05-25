KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sydney Puetz

Garden Plain High School
Sydney Puetz
Sydney Puetz(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: ● Principal’s Honor Roll 4 years ● Intro to Welding/Industrial Technology top student ● Physical Science top student ● Physical Education top student ● Intro to Government top student ● Spanish I top student ● Biology top student ● Algebra II top student ● Intro to Coaching/Care of Athletes top student ● Human Anatomy/Physiology top student ● ACT Math & English top student ● Personal Finance top student ● American History top student ● Presidential Scholar Nominee ● Heisman Scholarship School Winner ● Governor’s Scholar High School Involvement: ● Volleyball; 4 years ● Basketball; 4 years ● Track; 3 years ● Soccer; 1 year ● National Honors Society; 2 years ● Student Government; President; 4 years ● Student Council; 4 years ● Catholic Youth Ministry; 2 years ● Students Against Destructive Decisions; 4 years

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to spend time outdoors! Dream Job: General Surgeon College & Major: Biological Sciences at Johnson County Community College

Future Plans: Attend Johnson County CC for 2 years, continue the biology major at KU or UMKC, and move on to Medical School!

