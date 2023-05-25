KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Teja Samuelson

Norwich High School
Teja Samuelson
Teja Samuelson(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Norwich High School Valedictorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Academic Olympics Qualifier; 1st in Business, 1st in Nutrition, 2nd in Sociology, 3rd in Biology, League Forensics Extemporary Speech Competition 5th Place, FFA District Competition Plant & Soil Science 5th Place, Varsity Letterman in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track & Field.  High School Involvement: Volleyball - 4 years, Basketball - 4 years, Track - 2 years, National Honor Society VP/President - 2 years, SADD Board Member - 4 years, KAY Board Member - 4 years, Class Treasurer - 1 year, FFA - 4 years, FCA - 4 years, FCCLA - 2 years, Forensics - 2 years, Engineering Club - 3 years, All School Play Crew - 2 years, Yearbook - 1 year. I am also a member of the Norwich United Methodist Church and am employed by the Norwich Rec Department as well as the Cheney Golden Age Nursing Home. Fun Fact about Yourself: I know how to make sushi Dream Job: Pharmacist  College & Major: Cloud County Community College, Agribusiness & Pre-Pharmacy Future Plans: Planning to run track at Cloud County Community College before transferring to the University of Kansas to obtain my Pharm D. degree.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
View inside the Rolling Hills Missile Silo in Central Kansas
$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’

Latest News

Grayson Elliott Walburn
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Grayson Elliott Walburn
Dontre (DJ) Miller
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Dontre (DJ) Miller
Emma Boese
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Emma Boese
August Siefkes
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - August Siefkes
Justin Nickel
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Justin Nickel