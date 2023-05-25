KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Teja Samuelson

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Norwich High School Valedictorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Academic Olympics Qualifier; 1st in Business, 1st in Nutrition, 2nd in Sociology, 3rd in Biology, League Forensics Extemporary Speech Competition 5th Place, FFA District Competition Plant & Soil Science 5th Place, Varsity Letterman in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track & Field. High School Involvement: Volleyball - 4 years, Basketball - 4 years, Track - 2 years, National Honor Society VP/President - 2 years, SADD Board Member - 4 years, KAY Board Member - 4 years, Class Treasurer - 1 year, FFA - 4 years, FCA - 4 years, FCCLA - 2 years, Forensics - 2 years, Engineering Club - 3 years, All School Play Crew - 2 years, Yearbook - 1 year. I am also a member of the Norwich United Methodist Church and am employed by the Norwich Rec Department as well as the Cheney Golden Age Nursing Home. Fun Fact about Yourself: I know how to make sushi Dream Job: Pharmacist College & Major: Cloud County Community College, Agribusiness & Pre-Pharmacy Future Plans: Planning to run track at Cloud County Community College before transferring to the University of Kansas to obtain my Pharm D. degree.

