KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Thu Le

Derby High School
Thu Le
Thu Le(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

  • National Merit Commended Student
  • AP Scholar with Distinction
  • Key Club International Robert F. Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award
  • Derby Public Schools “I Make a Difference Award”
  • National Honor Society

High School Involvement:

  • Key Club International (9-12) - Kansas District Governor
  • National Security Language Initiative for Youths (NSLI-Y) - U.S. Department of State full merit-based scholarship to study the Korean language and engage in complete cultural immersion in Gwangju, South Korea (6 weeks during the summer)
  • DECA Inc. (9-12) - Kansas State Vice President, International qualifier
  • Derby High School Student Council (9-12) - Student Body President
  • Textron Aviation High School Accounting Intern - Youth Employment Program (6 weeks during the summer)
  • Panther Leadership Academy (9-12) - Summer camp for Derby Public Schools K-5  students, part of committee that plans all camp activities
  • The Asian Roots (10-11) - Cultural student publication; Contributing Writer & Activism Researcher

Fun Fact about Yourself:

  • I immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam when I was 7! :)

Dream Job:

  • I don’t know any specifics yet, but I want to do something that allows me to travel all around the world!

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

Jessa Lee
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jessa Lee
Sam Cusick
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sam Cusick
Hannah Million
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hannah Million
Randi Hoffman
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Randi Hoffman
Lauren Dolezal
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Lauren Dolezal