KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Thu Le
Derby High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
- National Merit Commended Student
- AP Scholar with Distinction
- Key Club International Robert F. Lucas Outstanding Lieutenant Governor Award
- Derby Public Schools “I Make a Difference Award”
- National Honor Society
High School Involvement:
- Key Club International (9-12) - Kansas District Governor
- National Security Language Initiative for Youths (NSLI-Y) - U.S. Department of State full merit-based scholarship to study the Korean language and engage in complete cultural immersion in Gwangju, South Korea (6 weeks during the summer)
- DECA Inc. (9-12) - Kansas State Vice President, International qualifier
- Derby High School Student Council (9-12) - Student Body President
- Textron Aviation High School Accounting Intern - Youth Employment Program (6 weeks during the summer)
- Panther Leadership Academy (9-12) - Summer camp for Derby Public Schools K-5 students, part of committee that plans all camp activities
- The Asian Roots (10-11) - Cultural student publication; Contributing Writer & Activism Researcher
Fun Fact about Yourself:
- I immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam when I was 7! :)
Dream Job:
- I don’t know any specifics yet, but I want to do something that allows me to travel all around the world!
